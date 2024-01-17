Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 3.4%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.58. 10,382 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

