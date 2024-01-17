Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. 1,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Get Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the third quarter worth about $332,000.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.