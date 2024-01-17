iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVE opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

