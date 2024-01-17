Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.