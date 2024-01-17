Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.