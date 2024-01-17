Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 1.6 %
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
