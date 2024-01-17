Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $119.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

