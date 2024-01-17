Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.40 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 276.33 ($3.52). 32,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 38,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.47).

Journeo Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.94 and a beta of 0.09.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

