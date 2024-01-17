Juliet Davenport Acquires 17,000 Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Stock

Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) insider Juliet Davenport purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,410 ($15,790.81).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

Shares of ROOF stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.50 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83. Atrato Onsite Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.10 ($1.24).

Atrato Onsite Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

