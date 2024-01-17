Keen Vision Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 22nd

Keen Vision Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVACU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 22nd. Keen Vision Acquisition had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Keen Vision Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVACU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $510,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

