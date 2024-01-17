Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.