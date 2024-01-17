Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 72,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 44,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

