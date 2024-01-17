Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 25.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $394.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

