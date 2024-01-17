Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $761.14 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $453.65 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $734.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

