Lee Tappenden Buys 171,268 Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) insider Lee Tappenden bought 171,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £47,955.04 ($61,019.26).
ProCook Group Price Performance
Shares of PROC opened at GBX 32.60 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82. ProCook Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.72.
About ProCook Group
