Lee Tappenden Buys 171,268 Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) insider Lee Tappenden bought 171,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £47,955.04 ($61,019.26).

Shares of PROC opened at GBX 32.60 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.82. ProCook Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.82 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.90 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.72.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

