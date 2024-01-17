LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading Down 11%

Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) dropped 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 113,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 40,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

LENSAR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

About LENSAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

