Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,907 shares of company stock worth $2,307,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

View Our Latest Report on LBRT

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.