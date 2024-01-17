Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £28,684.44 in Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,073.50) per share, with a total value of £28,684.44 ($36,498.84).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell bought 15 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,290 ($16.41).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

LON LTI opened at GBX 836 ($10.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 865.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 896.45. Lindsell Train has a one year low of GBX 713.92 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($13.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.02 and a beta of 0.59.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

