Little House Capital LLC Sells 840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

