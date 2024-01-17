Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,178 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. TheStreet upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

