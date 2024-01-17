Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 19,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 8,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.0587 dividend. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

