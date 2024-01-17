Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 643,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 811,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Lumentum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
