Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.71. Approximately 643,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 811,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.