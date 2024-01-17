Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.