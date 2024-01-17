Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.