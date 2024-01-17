Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 73 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.54.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $721.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $723.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.