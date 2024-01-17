Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

