Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.62.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $394.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

