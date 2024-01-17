Matador Resources Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.72. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.