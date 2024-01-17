Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.