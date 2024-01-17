McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

NYSE MCD opened at $291.09 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

