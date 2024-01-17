M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.90 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 220.70 ($2.81). 7,849,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,378,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.83).

MNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.67 ($2.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.14.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

