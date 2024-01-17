Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.29). 14,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 72,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 255 ($3.24) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £118.85 million, a PE ratio of 10,100.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

