Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
