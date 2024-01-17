Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

