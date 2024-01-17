Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $394.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.62.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

