Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Monro has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

