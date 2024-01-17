Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.22). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

