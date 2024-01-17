Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 220 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

