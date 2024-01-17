MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Down 5%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

