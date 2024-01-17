MWA Asset Management Invests $2.92 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 615,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,184,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 39,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 387,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

