Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Financial Contrast

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -180.86% -19.10% -16.20% SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $65.75 million 17.18 $73.91 million ($0.74) -8.55 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.12 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.79

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Navitas Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPI Energy. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Navitas Semiconductor and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $9.98, suggesting a potential upside of 57.71%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 764.06%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats SPI Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

