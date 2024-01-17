Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

TSE NBLY opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.54. The company has a market cap of C$818.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$12.05 and a 1 year high of C$25.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$42,860.91. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

