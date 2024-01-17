NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.8 %

NTAP opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

