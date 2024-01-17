Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

