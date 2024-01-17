NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.