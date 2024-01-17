NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
