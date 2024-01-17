Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.49. 19,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
