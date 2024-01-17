Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) & REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Financial Comparison

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nova and REC Silicon ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nova alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $570.73 million 6.71 $140.21 million $4.22 31.66 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.64

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. REC Silicon ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 25.11% 21.60% 13.47% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nova and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nova and REC Silicon ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 2 0 2.67 REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nova presently has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Nova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nova beats REC Silicon ASA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About REC Silicon ASA

(Get Free Report)

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.