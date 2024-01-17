NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

