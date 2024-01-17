Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $76.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $3,212,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

