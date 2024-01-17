NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $563.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.31 and a fifty-two week high of $568.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.