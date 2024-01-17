OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Down 24.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 364,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

